Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Sells 5,177 Shares of Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FHI stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. 406,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,961. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

