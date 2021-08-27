Insider Selling: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$610,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,780,577.13.

Gregory Yull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Gregory Yull sold 160,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.33, for a total transaction of C$5,012,560.00.

ITP stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 46,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,833. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.46. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.30 and a 52-week high of C$32.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITP. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.72.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

