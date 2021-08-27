Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Sells 1,784 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $3.41 on Friday, hitting $150.89. 239,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.84. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.22.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

