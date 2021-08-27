Insider Selling: NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Director Sells 590 Shares of Stock

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NEU stock traded up $6.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $345.78. The company had a trading volume of 36,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,993. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $432.55. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NewMarket by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

