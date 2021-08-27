Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 32,177 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE PFGC traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,748,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,630. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

