Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $21,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PLAB traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. 738,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,755. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Photronics by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 174,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.