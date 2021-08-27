Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $42,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chaim Indig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Chaim Indig sold 102 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $7,140.00.

PHR traded up $3.98 on Friday, hitting $72.12. 452,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,362. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 45.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 166.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 33.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 93,850 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 252,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $1,604,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

