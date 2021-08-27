Insider Selling: PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) VP Sells 262 Shares of Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) VP Michele Tyler sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $13,532.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PCH traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 377,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.29.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

