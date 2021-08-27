Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00.

UPST stock traded up $6.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,925,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,510. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $224.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.32.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $537,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,750,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

