Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells 3,625 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $137,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Brian Richard Hole sold 801 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $29,885.31.

Shares of WLFC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.80 million, a PE ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.96. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 159.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

