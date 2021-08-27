Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $387,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $364,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $646,500.00.

On Monday, August 9th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $630,975.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $760,770.00.

On Monday, July 12th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $634,275.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $615,825.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $617,100.00.

Shares of XPEL stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.82. 313,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.30. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. On average, research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in XPEL by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in XPEL by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in XPEL by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in XPEL by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

