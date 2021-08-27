Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Insperity has increased its dividend payment by 178.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Insperity alerts:

NYSE NSP traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.48. Insperity has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $111.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,227. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSP shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.