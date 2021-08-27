Insured Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.43 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $222,488.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00136410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00152294 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,978.61 or 0.99847670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.42 or 0.01001801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.65 or 0.06420872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,805,295 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

