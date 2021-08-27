Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Decreased by Trustco Bank Corp N Y

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,419 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 4.7% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

