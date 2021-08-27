Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,684,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927,470 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 11.28% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $1,244,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 782.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,727.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTLA traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.64. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,183 shares of company stock valued at $101,448,378 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

