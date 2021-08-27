Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IPCIF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.17. Intellipharmaceutics International has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

Get Intellipharmaceutics International alerts:

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.