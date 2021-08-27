Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 103.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $118.16. 90,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,313. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

