International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $173.90

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.90 ($2.27) and traded as low as GBX 160.08 ($2.09). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 161.72 ($2.11), with a volume of 17,449,993 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 256 ($3.34) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 222.08 ($2.90).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The company has a market cap of £8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 173.90.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.