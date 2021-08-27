Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) Short Interest Update

Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ITUP traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022. Interups has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.22.

About Interups

Interups, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, invest in, and acquire potential business opportunities or transactions in India. Previously, it was engaged in the business of developing an Internet based group buying site. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

