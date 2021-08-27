Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,794 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.71. 671,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,335. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72.

