Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,309,000 after acquiring an additional 226,082 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,032,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,222,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,073,000 after buying an additional 394,853 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,193,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after buying an additional 159,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,699,000 after acquiring an additional 36,394 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,827. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.32. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.