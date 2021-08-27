Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Holdings Lifted by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF accounts for 2.5% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC owned 4.67% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $11,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PIE opened at $24.98 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.033 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

