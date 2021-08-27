Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Position Trimmed by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,170 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of PEJ traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.05. 6,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,669. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

