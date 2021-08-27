Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.04% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUT. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $685,000.

Get Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $40.68.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.