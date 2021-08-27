Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 307.4% from the July 29th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $14.01.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0529 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 56,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.