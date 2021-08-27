Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 307.4% from the July 29th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $14.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0529 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
