Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Up 237.7% in August

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 792,900 shares, a growth of 237.7% from the July 29th total of 234,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

