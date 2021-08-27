Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) is Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s 4th Largest Position

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072,601 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.53% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $32,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,982 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 912.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,736,000 after buying an additional 3,855,785 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,595,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,430,000 after buying an additional 2,183,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,990,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,303,000 after buying an additional 1,670,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

