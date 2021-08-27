Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Position Lifted by NinePointTwo Capital

NinePointTwo Capital grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 175.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,677 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 5.4% of NinePointTwo Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NinePointTwo Capital owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $15,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,628,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,252,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 379,924 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 226,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 477.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 281,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,588. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84.

