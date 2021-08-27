Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $372.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $375.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

