Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after buying an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,078,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,520,762. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $375.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

