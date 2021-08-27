Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after buying an additional 778,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $372.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $375.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

