Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 84.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 16.1% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,503,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,427,914. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $376.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.