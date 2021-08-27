Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.75. 1,555,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,520,762. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $375.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

