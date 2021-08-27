Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Increased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 15.0% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $125,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,503,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,427,914. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $376.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.