Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,667 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $218,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $156.47. 65,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,509. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $156.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.02.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

