Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $154.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $156.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

