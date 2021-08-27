Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $194.07

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $194.07 and last traded at $194.07, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.18.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

