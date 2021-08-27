Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth $333,000.

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $92.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.29.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.