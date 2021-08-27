Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,598.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $8,627,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000.

PSCD opened at $113.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $60.91 and a 1-year high of $126.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

