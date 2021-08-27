Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 27th (AACAY, ABEO, ADMS, AESE, AFYA, ALGM, ALXXF, APVO, ATDRY, ATU)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 27th:

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get AAC Technologies Holdings Inc alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) was upgraded by analysts at Acumen Capital from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating.

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$11.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.00.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$159.00 to C$168.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.40.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Acumen Capital.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Volex (OTC:VLXGF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Tigress Financial. Tigress Financial currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.