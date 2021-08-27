Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pretium Resources (PVG)

Pretium Resources (TSE: PVG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/16/2021 – Pretium Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Pretium Resources was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$14.50.

8/16/2021 – Pretium Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock.

8/15/2021 – Pretium Resources was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating.

7/16/2021 – Pretium Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Pretium Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Pretium Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.50 to C$14.50.

PVG stock opened at C$12.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.20. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.40 and a twelve month high of C$19.13.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

