Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Investors Bancorp worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 47,323 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.14. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. On average, analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

