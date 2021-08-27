Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,471 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 425% compared to the typical volume of 471 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $1,699,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIBB traded down $10.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.31. 40,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,860. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

