Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,471 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 425% compared to the typical volume of 471 call options.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.
In other news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
HIBB traded down $10.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.31. 40,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,860. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.
