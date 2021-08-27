Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,037 call options on the company. This is an increase of 698% compared to the typical daily volume of 130 call options.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nemaura Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:NMRD opened at $6.75 on Friday. Nemaura Medical has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Nemaura Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.