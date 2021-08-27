Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 644 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 695% compared to the average volume of 81 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $233.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $3,299,130 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $102,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

