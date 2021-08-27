Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 644 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 695% compared to the average volume of 81 put options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.
Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $233.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97.
In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $3,299,130 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $102,000.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
