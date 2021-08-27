Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 566 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 536% compared to the typical volume of 89 call options.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 70.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.88. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $42.83.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

