Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.08

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $101.08 and last traded at $101.08, with a volume of 2616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CSR)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

