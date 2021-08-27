Invictus Hyperion Fund Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,794.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $41.73 million and $9,794.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000736 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00053134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.02 or 0.00755713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00100437 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.