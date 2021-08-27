IONChain (IONC) One Day Volume Hits $1,856.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $349,858.48 and $1,856.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.73 or 0.00758163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00100535 BTC.

IONChain Coin Profile

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.