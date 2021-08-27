Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,765,462 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.32% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $355,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,837,000 after purchasing an additional 487,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,963,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 89,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,729,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,645,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $44,960,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 949,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,678,000 after buying an additional 330,826 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

In related news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. 760,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,689. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

